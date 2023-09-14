Plans have been submitted to build nine flats on land in Seaforth Road, Langlees. (Picture: Google Maps)

The owners, Roubiax Developments Ltd, hope to build on a vacant area of land beside the GKR shop on Seaforth Road, Langlees. They are proposing that eight of the new properties would be one-bedroomed flats, with one two-bedroomed, end terrace property.

Previously, plans were submitted for ten properties but this application was withdrawn and a revised layout has now been submitted, which shows parking and communal garden space.

In a planning statement to Falkirk Council, the company says that there is a growing need for one-bedroom properties, in light of the ‘bedroom tax’.

Falkirk Council’s housing need assessment in 2016 said one-bedroom properties make up 16 per cent of the council’s stock, with 2613 properties compared to 8602 two-bedroomed properties.

According to the planning statement, the council reports that: “It has been more difficult to address the mismatch of the low number of one-bedroom properties by allocating a two-bedroom property to households with a one-bedroom need.”