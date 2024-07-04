Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Falkirk’s most recognisable buildings now has planning permission in place to make changes to its ground floor.

The Tudor House, with its mock Elizabethan frontage, is a Falkirk landmark and permission, partly retrospective, has been granted to convert the ground floor premises into one office.

Solicitors’ Lesley Anderson Law now occupies the building and planning officers say the plans are “sympathetic” to the character of the C-class building.

Work is also proposed to the frontage of the building which sits on the corner of Vicar Street and Princes Street and planning officers say this will preserve and enhance the character of the conservation area.

The work has been approved at Lesley Anderson Law's premises. Pic: Michael Gillen

Previous unauthorised work will be removed to allow the latest building work to take place.

Built in 1933, the building was largely reconstructed in 2001 after being gutted inside by fire.

Princes Street was opened by the Prince of Wales in 1933 at which time this building was known as the 'Tudor House'. The 2001 fire caused considerable damage necessitating replacement of the roof and interiors.

For many, the Falkirk building will always be synonymous with the Mathieson family as for decades it housed their tea-room and ballroom on the first floor and a shop and cafe on the ground floor.

The Vicar Street shop was the premises of McKinlay & Thomson's, who used to sell ladies underwear and then babywear from the shop.