Plans for new Co-op store in Denny approved

Plans to relocate the supermarket from its current location in Stirling Street to a purpose-built store on the opposite side of the road took a step forward this week as councillors granted planning permission for the site.

The application sought permission to build a new retail unit and associated car parking and landscaping on the vacant site on Stirling Street in the town centre.

Provision of 29 car parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charge points would be available on site, accessed off Davies Row.

It is proposed that the Co-op would relocate from its current Stirling Street location to the newly built store once it's completed.

This same access point would be used by delivery vehicles to the store.

The corner site, opposite St Alexander’s church, was formerly part of a 1960s retail and housing development, which has been demolished, and has lain vacant for some time.

The proposals were brought to the planning committee on Wednesday morning after the application was called in by Councillor Brian McCabe over safety concerns to access/egress from the site.

A report from planning officers noted issues with visibility for those leaving the proposed car park, stating: “Visibility to the south is obstructed by trees and visibility to the north is obstructed by boundary fencing”.

Councillors heard agreement had been reached to lower the height of the railings to the north of the site to help improve visibility while retaining an effective barrier along the site boundary for safety reasons as there is a drop in level to the car park.

The applicant has also agreed to fund work to lower the height of the shrubbery on the other side of the access point, increasing visibility.

Pedestrian routes will be maintained along the north and east boundaries of the site.