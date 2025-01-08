Plans for 48 homes in Polmont should be rejected say Falkirk Council planners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 48 new homes on greenbelt land at the western edge of Polmont will go to Falkirk councillors for a decision soon, although officials have recommended that they be refused.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Forrest hopes to build the new housing on a 3.5 hectare piece of grassland to the north side of the A803 (Polmont Road), despite objections from the local community council among others.

The site was considered by Falkirk Council at a fact-finding hearing in October, which gave councillors the opportunity to hear from the developers and listen to some of those opposed to the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were also able to ask for more information on issues such as flooding which is one of the concerns Polmont Community Council has raised.

A developer wants to build almost 50 houses on this land in Polmont. Pic: Michael Gillen

The community council also highlighted worries about increased traffic along with fears that local services – including GP surgeries and schools – are already at capacity.

While the site is fairly small, another 500 homes are set to be built nearby in the Gilston Park area of Polmont, which will put pressure on local schools, primary and secondary.

Any new housing would add to that pressure and education services have calculated that 48 new houses would require a contribution of £511,100 towards work to extend and improve school buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the site has attracted opposition, there have also been 25 comments in support of the plans, saying the development would be good for the area, providing quality homes that would be especially welcome in the middle of a housing emergency.

But planning officers say that new Scottish Government guidance makes clear that all development should be part of an overall plan for the area which protects greenbelt land.

They recommend that permission is refused although admit the site could be considered in the future as part of the council’s new local development plan, which is now being created.

The final decision, however, lies with councillors on Falkirk Council’s planning committee, which meets on January 15 at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Abbots Road, Grangemouth. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.