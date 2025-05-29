Plan to convert Falkirk area garage to create short-term let units approved

Planning permission has been granted for two short term lets on Mary Street, Laurieston. Picture: Google Maps

Planning permission has been granted to turn a large garage into two units that will be used for short-term lets in Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new single bedroom units will be built in a courtyard behind a house at 112 Mary Street, Laurieston, where there is an existing HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) with four bedrooms.

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee, which met on Wednesday, considered the proposal which was called in by Baillie James Kerr, who wanted assurance that there was sufficient parking in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told the units would each have their own, allocated parking space in the courtyard, as would the HMO and the owner’s flat.

Ged Hainey, an agent for the applicant, said that the properties would be mainly used by workers in the petro-chemical industry but they might also attract tourists.

He said the location was ideal, being within easy walking distance to shops and other amenities and close to Falkirk town centre.

Access to the site will be via an existing access track from the north side of Grahamsdyke Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design of the new building was modified after discussion with planning officers, so that the units do not overlook neighbours.

Mr Hainey said the proposals were for a “distinctive, sympathetic yet modest development” that fully respected the area and would make a positive contribution to the local economy.

Falkirk Council’s planning team had recommended that the development should so go ahead and, after visiting the site and hearing from the agent, members agreed.