Plan to convert Falkirk area garage to create short-term let units approved
The new single bedroom units will be built in a courtyard behind a house at 112 Mary Street, Laurieston, where there is an existing HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) with four bedrooms.
Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee, which met on Wednesday, considered the proposal which was called in by Baillie James Kerr, who wanted assurance that there was sufficient parking in the area.
They were told the units would each have their own, allocated parking space in the courtyard, as would the HMO and the owner’s flat.
Ged Hainey, an agent for the applicant, said that the properties would be mainly used by workers in the petro-chemical industry but they might also attract tourists.
He said the location was ideal, being within easy walking distance to shops and other amenities and close to Falkirk town centre.
Access to the site will be via an existing access track from the north side of Grahamsdyke Street.
The design of the new building was modified after discussion with planning officers, so that the units do not overlook neighbours.
Mr Hainey said the proposals were for a “distinctive, sympathetic yet modest development” that fully respected the area and would make a positive contribution to the local economy.
Falkirk Council’s planning team had recommended that the development should so go ahead and, after visiting the site and hearing from the agent, members agreed.
