The information voters need cannot fit on the traditional polling cards, so those registered to vote will receive letters in A4 size envelopes with instructions on voting, West Lothian Council’s executive heard this week.

A report to the council’s executive said: “The poll card will be required to contain information on the Voter ID requirement, including listing the acceptable forms of ID, and on how to get a Voter Authority Certificate.

“It requires a wholesale redesign of the poll card, which will now have to be a A4 enveloped letter as the information required to be on the poll card will no longer fit on an A5 card.

Linlithgow Councillor Sally Pattle voiced concerns that voters would be disenfranchised by the new rules.

“The change from the poll card format with which voters have been familiar is another change voters will need to be made aware of.”

Basic photo ID will have to be produced at polling stations before people are allowed to cast their vote.

Qualifying ID in Scotland includes a passport, driving licence, Blue Badge, Scottish National Entitlement travel card or a biometric immigration document. There are a variety of others which will be detailed on the council website.

Councillor Sally Pattle said: “There are huge changes coming and I am really concerned that people are going to find themselves being disenfranchised. I appreciate the work being done to raise awareness.”