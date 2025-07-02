Petition to save care provision at Tygetshaugh complex in Dunipace

The row over changes to care provision at a sheltered housing complex continues as families and resident vent their anger at the proposal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week it was revealed Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) had confirmed it will no longer be providing staffing at the Tygetshaugh Court complex in Dunipace.

Instead the service will be “reprovisioned” to an external provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will save around £150,000 annually – but is likely to cost 13 members of staff their jobs.

Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have its care service moved to an external provider. Pic: Michael Gillen

There are concerns that, in a bid to plug a £20 million funding gap, three other housing with care facilities could go down the same route.

It is understood staff at Glenfuir Court, Camelon; Glenbrae Court, Falkirk; and Dorrator Court, Camelon, have already had meetings with bosses.

The residents of Tygetshaugh, along with their families, are upset at the move and have raised many questions over the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week around 40 of them met with local councillors to discuss concerns.

Councillor Paul Garner said he is not in favour of the changes at Tygetshaugh. Pic: Falkirk Council

One of their main issues was why the consultation on the proposal was through an online process – a similar point raised by Councillor Anne Hannah at a recent meeting of the Integrated Joint Board which took the decision.

She said the consultation process had “fallen short” given the reaction from residents, their families and the public and suggested the digital process was not suitable when the majority of people they were dealing with were elderly and vulnerable.

This week the HSCP said staff had been encouraged to “signpost tenants to the consultation”. However, they added: “The Partnership is committed to a proactive approach to engagement and will seek to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to share their views. We will consider any lessons learned to inform future consultation activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those at last week’s meeting also questioned why there were so many empty properties in the complex when their is such a high demand for housing with care.

There are currently 36 properties at Tygetshaugh with only 16 of the 30 residents currently getting care packages. Six of the properties remain empty.

The three Denny councillors who met with residents – Paul Garner, depute leader of Falkirk Councillor, Labour’s Alf Kelly and Independent Brian McCabe – hear the concerns first hand.

They were left in no doubt about the concerns that residents have,not just about the move to an external provider, but also about changes they say are already affecting the complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a recent review, several residents had their care packages reduced or were even removed altogether.

The lunch club that brought in meals from the neighbouring primary school has now stopped, along with all social activities.

Residents also say the complex’s laundry will be closed when the handover takes place – a problem for some residents whose apartments are so small that there is no room to wash and dry clothes.

After hearing from the residents, all three councillors agreed that there are many questions that need answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Garner said: “Having met with residents and heard their concerns, it further strengthens my opinion that I do not support this decision.

“But it is not a council decision it is an IJB operational decision.

“I, along with a colleague, are meeting IJB representatives directly after this very informative meeting to ask many questions that need answered.

“Tygetshaugh is a big part of the local community”.

The reprovision of care is expected to be take place over the summer. Officials say residents receiving a package of care will receive advance notice of any changes to their care, with a handover period to ensure a smooth transition of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those concerned and who want the proposal to be reconsidered have launched a petition and are looking for community support.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Changes to the way Housing with Care is delivered are being explored, as directed by the Partnership’s Integration Joint Board. The Partnership has now completed an options appraisal recommending the service at Tygetshaugh is reprovisioned to an external provider.

“Residents at Tygetshaugh will continue to receive their usual level of care following this change, which will see a different provider, or multiple providers, deliver care at the property.

“The property will remain Falkirk Council-owned and 24/7 monitoring and response support will continue to be provided by our Mobile Emergency Care Service. We are working with our Housing with Care staff and trade union colleagues to consider the options available in line with Falkirk Council’s redeployment and employment policies.”