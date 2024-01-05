Pavement parkers in Edinburgh face being fined from January 29
National regulations giving councils the power to enforce the new rules came into effect on December 11. The change addresses the inconvenience inconsiderate parking causes to all road users, in particular those with mobility issues, visual impairments, and people with pushchairs.
Following an assessment of more than 5000 roads, officers have identified a small number of streets where there is significant pavement parking and have written to these properties to help them prepare for the measures. Once the ban is in place monitoring will continue to ascertain whether any of these streets require mitigation measures, such as double-yellow lines.
Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “These new rules are about making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone, in particular those with visual impairments or mobility issues.
“I’ve heard from many people who say the change will make their day-to-day life much easier. I have also been pleased to hear that, as a result of our publicity campaign, pavement parking is already reducing in some areas.”
Anyone found to be parked on a pavement, double parked, parked at a crossing point or parked on a verge between roads and pavements could be subject to a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if paid within the first 14 days. There are no exemptions in place.