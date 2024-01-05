Enforcement action against parking on pavements, parking at dropped kerbs and double parking will begin in Edinburgh on Monday, January 29.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National regulations giving councils the power to enforce the new rules came into effect on December 11. The change addresses the inconvenience inconsiderate parking causes to all road users, in particular those with mobility issues, visual impairments, and people with pushchairs.

Following an assessment of more than 5000 roads, officers have identified a small number of streets where there is significant pavement parking and have written to these properties to help them prepare for the measures. Once the ban is in place monitoring will continue to ascertain whether any of these streets require mitigation measures, such as double-yellow lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “These new rules are about making our streets safer and more accessible for everyone, in particular those with visual impairments or mobility issues.

Enforcement action for pavement parking will be introduced in Edinburgh from Monday, January 29.

“I’ve heard from many people who say the change will make their day-to-day life much easier. I have also been pleased to hear that, as a result of our publicity campaign, pavement parking is already reducing in some areas.”