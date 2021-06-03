Online sessions to outline Grangemouth’s massive flood protections scheme announced

More than 12,000 letters have gone out to people in Grangemouth, Carron, Carronshore, Wholeflats and Langlees, inviting them to various online information sessions, starting on June 15.

Alan McGowan, senior associate director of Jacobs, the consultants working for Falkirk Council, says the meetings are a good chance to find out more about the project.

It will also give people a chance to ask questions about how Scotland's largest such scheme will protect 5800 people, 2650 homes, 330 businesses and road and rail infrastructure.

Grange Burn at Abbots Road. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

He said: “The flood protection scheme covers a wide area and many diverse communities.

"We hope as many people as possible join us at one of the information sessions, so they fully understand the extent and need for the scheme and the impact in their area.

“The scheme requires almost 17 miles of flood defences, averaging around 1.5 metres in height and of different designs, such as embankments, walls, floodgates and pumping stations to address river, coastal and surface water.

"It is also their chance to give us feedback on the proposed scheme.”

River Carron bursting its banks (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The events - being held online due to Covid-19 restrictions - will include two sessions looking at the entire flood protections scheme.

The first of these is on June 15 at 1 pm and the second on June 22 at 5.30 pm.

There will also be five separate community online sessions:

June 15, at 5.30pm, covering River Carron, Carron Works to Carronshore area

June 16 at 5.30pm, covering Grange Burn, Zetland Park, Abbots Road toBo’ness Road and Park Road area

June 17 at 5.30pm, covering Grange Burn, Grangeburn Road and South Shore Road area

June 23 at 5.30pm, covering the Flood Relief Channel, Rannoch Road

June 24 at 5.30pm, covering the Millhall Burn and Flood Relief Channel,Smiddy Brae and Reddoch Road area

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for the Environment, said: “We want to make sure that everyone who will be affected by the proposed scheme understands the impact flooding could have on their area and they are clear what the scheme will protect and how they could be affected.

"Protecting local communities is at the heart of the scheme.

“We hope as many local people as possible can join us at these sessions to learn more, speak to experts, provide feedback and comment as well as asking questions.

"I would encourage everyone who is interested to register and join us.

“As a Council, we are ensuring we are at the forefront of protecting our homes, businesses and livelihoods across these communities."

To register for a joining link, visit www.grangemouthfloodscheme.com.

Recordings of the sessions will also be available on the scheme's website.

For those who are unable to join digitally, a briefing note and presentation can be obtained after each event by phoning 01324 506070, emailing [email protected] or writing to Falkirk Council, Flooding Team, Abbotsford House, Davids Loan, Falkirk, FK2 7YZ.

These online events will be followed by further sessions either online or face-to-face events later in the year.

