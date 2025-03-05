OAP claims Falkirk Council 'changed the rules' over repairs to Bainsford flats

A pensioner has been told by Falkirk Council to foot a £36,000 repair bill – then they’ll pay a share on behalf of their tenants in the block of flats.

Ronald Walton has been involved in a long-running battle with the local authority to get the repairs to the roof carried out.

But the 76-year-old says midway through the process the rules appeared to change.

In March last year, the council sent out letters about the work, saying it would do the work if a majority were in favour of going ahead – and Mr Walton would have to pay just over £6000.

Ronald Walton outside the flats in Carron Road, Bainsford, where roof repairs are needed. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, weeks later it said that agreement couldn’t be reached as one landlord who owns and lets a property in the block failed to back the proposal and the decision needed to be unanimous.

As the flats occupied by council tenants don’t have water penetration the local authority said it cannot force the repair.

Now Mr Walton and his wife Jeanette, who have lived in their home Carron Road, Bainsford, for over 20 years are concerned further damage could be caused if repairs aren’t carried out soon.

There are six flats in the block, a mixture of two and three-bedroom properties. Both of the top flats were bought under the right to buy scheme by the Waltons and another person. However, the other flat is let by the owner.

Water penetration is causing damage to Ronald Walton's ceiling. Pic: Michael Gillen

Mr Walton said: “We noticed dampness on the ceiling and spotted that there were slates missing. We got in touch with the council and they told me to get quotes. But they also said the contractor had to have a £5 million public liability insurance and there’s not a lot who do.

"I was quoted £32,000 but there is no way we could afford to pay that. I got back in touch with the council and said would they carry out the work with us paying our share. They said it would be more expensive but I said that I was prepared to pay that."

The couple received an estimate for their share of the work which was £6069.10.

But they were devastated when following the consultation the council said that only five of the owners in the block – the Waltons and Falkirk Council – had backed the proposal with the sixth refusing.

The council said the work would not go ahead as it was not a unanimous decision – despite a previous letter saying a majority was needed with everyone liable for a share of the costs whether they agreed or not through what is known as a “scheme decision”.

Mr Walton added: “It seems the council has changed the rules midway through the process.”

The retired blast steel worker said there is no way he and his wife could afford the £32,000 initial outlay – and he fears that it might be a lengthy process to get the owner of the other privately owned flat to pay his share of the costs.

"It’s just a really worrying situation to be in,” he said. “We don’t want further damage to our home but we can’t seem to get a resolution.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this outstanding repair, and staff have provided advice and support to Mr Walton to help him instruct this work.

"When the repair was first reported, costs were obtained, and a consultation was carried out as per relevant housing legislation. However, we were unable to progress this repair as we did not have agreement from all affected owners. We were also unable to force this repair as none of our tenants were experiencing water penetration.

"We have advised Mr Walton that he can identify and appoint a suitable contractor to carry out this roof repair, and Falkirk Council will cover costs for the work for our share of the properties within the block.”

Falkirk Council leader, Cecil Meiklejohn, who is also Mr Walton’s local councillor, has been involved in his case. She said: ‘It is disappointing that private landlords do not see the merit in such improvements to their properties, and we see this far too often and as a result it can therefore hold others to ransom.

"Unfortunately, this is the frame work we have to work within and leaves both the council and owner feeling disempowered over their own property.

"I have asked that this matter be raised with the Private Sector Landlord Forum in the hope of finding a solution.”