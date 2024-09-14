Taxi fares will not increase this year.

Taxi fares in Falkirk will remain unchanged for the year ahead, councillors have agreed.

Falkirk Council’s executive proposed in June that fares should stay the same, following consultation with the local taxi forum.

That recommendation was advertised – as legally required – in a four-week consultation that gave people a chance to make their views known.

Last year saw a hefty hike in fares and other charges in response to sharply rising costs for the trade and while costs have continued to go up, members heard there was no desire to raise prices further.

Seven responses from the taxi trade were received, although most of these related to last year’s decision to hike fares over the festive season.

One driver said he had had a “a few irate customers” over Christmas and New Year, particularly people working on December 27 and before 6 am on January 3, when the festive tariff still applied.