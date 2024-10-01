NHS Forth Valley hit back at criticism it is 'too slow' to respond to Falkirk Council on planning issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health bosses have hit back at criticism that they have failed to provide vital information to allow councillors to take planning decisions.

NHS Forth Valley is regularly asked to provide details to Falkirk Council, as well as Stirling and Clackmannanshire, on the impact that proposed housing developments could have on health services.

At a recent pre-determination hearing looking at plans from Taylor Wimpey to build 150 homes homes on greenbelt land at Roughlands Farm, Carronshore, councillors once again criticised NHS Forth Valley for not responding to a request for information about how the new houses would affect local health services.

But this week, the health board pointed out that this was a second pre-determination being held.

An NHS authority has been criticised for not saying how housebuilding will impact health services. Pic: Getty

The original plan was submitted in 2022 but there was a lengthy delay to proceedings caused by a separate planning appeal which went to the Court of Session.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Forth Valley previously submitted a response to this planning consultation in April 2023 which highlighted capacity issues at a number of local GP practices in the local area and requested a contribution towards the development of healthcare facilities.

"However, due to delays in the planning process, Falkirk Council has requested an updated consultation response from NHS Forth Valley and this will be submitted shortly.”

Guidelines locally are that the local planning authority needs to consult with its opposite numbers in the health service when a proposal involves more than 50 houses being built on one site.

In some instances developers are then required to contribute to healthcare provision. However, this can only be used to fund the building costs associated with developing new or expanding existing health centre facilities to support the proposed population growth.

Developer contributions are unlikely to cover the entire costs of any required premises development and other funding may also be required, not only for building costs but also to support ongoing running and staffing costs.

The health board spokesperson said that NHS Forth Valley has provided consultation responses to a wide range of planning applications for residential development and has secured Section 75 Agreements with developers to contribute towards healthcare, most recently at the Persimmon Homes residential development at Tappernail Farm and Reddingmuirhead and the CALA Homes proposal at Gilston Farm, Polmont.

They added that decisions on a number of planning applications which were submitted several years ago have also been delayed due to a change in national planning policy. As a result, although NHS Forth Valley provided original consultation responses in 2022/23, the board has also recently received requests for updated consultation responses.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: "Views are sought from a range of consultees in line with planning policy, procedure and supplementary planning guidance. In line with national guidance, the threshold for consultation with NHS Forth Valley is 50-plus housing units.

"In this case, input was sought from NHS Forth Valley early summer and, again this week seeking their comments. It is not uncommon for consultees to be sent reminders. We will continue to work with all relevant consultees, including NHS Forth Valley, to try and resolve matters around healthcare requirements.”