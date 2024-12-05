News of no council tax freeze in Scottish Budget welcomed by Falkirk Council leader

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn is pleased local authorities will be able to decide their own council tax rates in the coming year as a Scottish Government freeze comes to an end.

The leader of Falkirk Council has welcomed the news that council tax will not be frozen this year, leaving local authorities free to make their own decisions.

SNP council leader Cecil Meiklejohn gave a cautious welcome to Wednesday’s budget statement by the SNP finance minister, Shona Robison, who promised it would provide “a record level of investment in local government”.

Earlier this year, Falkirk Council chiefs warned that a council tax rise of at least 10-15 per cent was just one of the measures needed to stop it “hitting a brick wall” financially.

But the Cabinet Secretary made clear that she believes the £15bn she is offering local authorities means there would be “no reason for large increases in council tax next year”.

Ms Robison told the Scottish Parliament that her budget would also bring record investment in the NHS, promising £2 billion to reduce waiting lists and make it easier for people to see their GP.

Ms Robison said: “In 2025-26, the Scottish Government will increase local authority funding by more than £1 billion.

“It will take their total funding to over £15 billion, including £289 million to give real terms protection to the general revenue grant.”

Reacting to the budget, Cllr Meiklejohn said: “I am pleased to see that there is no council tax freeze, and the headline increase in funding for local government and health and social care is very welcome.

“However, as ever until we know the detail of the announcements particularly around local government, we will not know what that means for Falkirk.”

The proposed budget – which will need support from at least one other party to get through parliament – contained several announcements that will be of interest to local authorities.

Ms Robison also promised more money for affordable homes; investment in childcare and nursery education; and more breakfast clubs in schools.

There will also be £29 million for an additional support needs (ASN) plan, delivering training so more teachers can become ASN teachers.

But critics have already warned that the cash promised by the Scottish Government will not be enough to remove the need to increase council tax.

Facing a budget gap of £56 million over five years, Falkirk councillors previously agreed to support a financial strategy that will require making cuts to services, substantially increasing council tax and raising fees and charges.

Conservative councillor James Bundy said that while it would take time to unpack this budget “some things are crystal clear”.

He said: “First, the SNP have finally admitted that last year’s rushed council tax freeze was a financial mess for councils.

“Second, this budget doesn’t even come close to tackling the massive financial pressures councils are under after years of real-terms cuts.

“And third, it doesn’t change the fact that Falkirk Council still isn’t spending taxpayers’ money wisely. It’s time for deep-rooted reform – cut the waste and focus on delivering better frontline services.”