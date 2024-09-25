Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Sainsbury’s that promises to bring 20 new jobs to the Falkirk area when it opens has been granted a provisional licence.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board approved the application by Sainsbury’s for the new store in the RDUK building – formerly a bank – on Station Road, Brightons, close to Polmont Railway Station.

Members heard that “with a fair wind”, the new shop will be ready to welcome customers next summer, with Sainsbury’s set to invest £2 million on the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors had questions about delivery and parking provision at the site, which will have 11 customer parking spaces.

The former RDUK building in Station Road, Brightons, is about to become a branch of Sainsbury's. Pic: Contributed

However, they were told that these issues were dealt with at the planning stage and those permissions were already in place.

Representing Sainsbury’s, Stephen McGowan told members that the company was always keen to be a good neighbour and would work with the council and the community should any issues be identified once the shop was open.

Mr McGowan told members that the new store will have a “typical layout” for such a Sainsbury’s and that alcohol will be a “modest” part of the offering, with a sales area of 13.1 metres squared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence includes home deliveries and members were assured that Sainsbury’s provides full training for staff who will make the deliveries.

The board’s convener, Provost Robert Bissett, said: “Sainsbury’s is a very reputable company and there have never been issues with them.

“It’s good to see the investment and the jobs being created.”

The application for a licence was approved unanimously.