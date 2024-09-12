New recycling app to help households access waste management services launched by Falkirk Council

A new app designed to make waste management services more accessible and convenient for Falkirk district residents is now available to add to your mobile.

The user-friendly app is part of Falkirk Council’s ongoing effort to improve digital services, especially for the increasing number of users accessing the council’s website from mobile devices.

With 75 per cent of all visits to the council’s website coming from mobiles, and 25 per cent of those related to waste service, the new app aims to address a crucial community need.

App users will be able to access a range of features to help them stay on top of bin collections, recycling and other waste services.

Falkirk Council has launched a new app for its waste and recycling services. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Among the key features of the new app – available at recycling.falkirk.gov.uk – are personalised bin collection information wtih the app remembering your address and always showing your upcoming collection schedule; dedicated pages and printable schedules for each of your bins; a ‘bin wizard’ with information on what items go in each bin and live recycling centre availability making it easier to plan your visit.

The app also provides quick access to services including reporting missed bins, arranging bulky uplifts and applying for garden waste permits.

With over 30,000 devices already subscribed to the council’s iCalendar system for bin collections and more than 8000 residents receiving email alerts, the new web app is set to further improve communication and service delivery.

Councillor Bryan Deakin, spokesperson for Climate Change said: "The launch of our new recycling web app marks an important step in making waste services more accessible and convenient for residents. We recognise that the majority of our community engages with us through mobile devices, and this app directly addresses the needs of those users.

"While we strive to enhance digital access and improve the experience for residents who can engage online, we are equally committed to improving the customer service experience for those who cannot access digital services.

"By encouraging those who can use the new app, we can reduce the pressure on our contact centre, allowing us to better serve residents who may rely on phone or in-person support. In this way, the app benefits the entire community, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their access to technology, receives the assistance and support they need.”

To get the most out of the new web app, residents can add it on their mobile device home screen for quick and convenient access to all services by going to recycling.falkirk.gov.uk.