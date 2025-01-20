Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Puffin Crossing is being installed on Preston Road, Linlithgow.

The works involve the installation of a new traffic signal controlled puffin crossing point on Preston Road, between Preston Terrace and St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

The work is due to be completed by the middle of February. It is part of a programme that will see 12 new pedestrian crossing facilities put in place across West Lothian by the end of March.

The project was undertaken by West Lothian Council and funded by Transport Scotland through their Cycling Walking Safer Routes (CWSR) initiative.

New Puffin Crossing will be installed on Preston Road, Linlithgow. (Pic: Google Maps)

West Lothian was awarded £1.185,000 from the Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes fund and the projects include the installation of crossings and safety improvements on footpaths around schools and facilities such as care homes.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place which may cause some delay for residents and locals.

This is essential to allow the works to be carried out and to enable local access to be maintained. Parking on Preston Road will be suspended during the works.

Executive councillor for the Environment, Tom Conn said: “This is an important programme of work that will enhance safety for local children and pedestrians, and communities across the county will benefit.

“It’s a positive development for the local community in Linlithgow and I am sure it will be welcomed once the construction is complete.”

A similar crossing was recently installed at Springfield Primary School.