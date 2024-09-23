Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular former cafe in Scotland's 'Outlander village' could be transformed into a new establishment.

Plans for the former Rankin’s in Culross have been put forward to Fife Council. Mrs L Wilson applied for permission to make internal and external changes to the C-listed building on Tanhouse Brae before it reopens.

Internally, she wants to create a shop floor area within the former food prep area. Externally, she wants to create “traditional” hand painted signage and the installation of a decorative access/security gate.

Until last September, the listed building was occupied by Rankin’s Cafe, which was popular with local residents. In 2021, former building owners applied for a planning permit to allow the building to be converted from a cafe into a house as a “back-up” plan, in case commercial interest waned.

The former Rankin's Cafe in Culross (Pic: Google Maps)

At the time, the application caused upset in the local community, and residents expressed concerns over the potential loss. The plans to convert the building into housing never materialised, but the cafe closed last September.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.