Parking charges will come to the streets and car parks of West Lothian by 2027.

Drivers could face a minimum £1 an hour to park on streets or £1 for two hours in off-street car parks.

Councillors raised fears that on-street parking charges could destroy the fragile high streets and commuters could face an extra £25 a week on top of “extortionate” rail fares to park at stations.

Roads officers argued that no decriminalised parking enforcement plan could work by solely relying on off-street charging. The proposed two hour limit for on street parking would also encourage greater movement and more use of town centres.

Proposed on-street parking will be free for the first 30 minutes, with a charge of £1 for up to an hour and £2.50 for a maximum of two hours.

A report to the Environment and Sustainability PDSP said: “Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE) would result in enforcement powers being managed by the council and would cover the whole of West Lothian.

“Police Scotland would no longer be responsible for the enforcement of road parking offences on these roads and this responsibility would pass to the council. Police Scotland would retain enforcement duties on all roads in relation to moving traffic offences.”

A total of 22 Scottish councils, including neighbouring Falkirk and Edinburgh, already have schemes.

Off-street parking charges have been proposed for Linlithgow, Bathgate and Broxburn of £1 an hour to £6 for a day; in Livingston £1 an hour to £4 a day and in other towns free for the first hour, £2 for two hours and £4 for a day.

Gordon Brown, roads and transportation manager, told councillors the favoured option was to manage the enforcement in-house, which would mean hiring traffic wardens. This would give the council control of pricing.

The total set up costs of £364,027 will come from the Scottish Government. The expected surplus would be £343,185 and it will take two years, 11 months to pay back.

Pippa Plevin, representing the Joint Forum of Community Councils, said: “Back in 2023 when the consultation was published we were assured that high streets would be safeguarded to encourage shopping locally.”

Mr Brown said that enforcement officers would address waiting restrictions, as well as parking on double and single yellow lines.

He added: “On-street parking charges will encourage turnaround in high streets.”

Union rep Pat Tedford asked: “Is this new parking initiative to stop illegal parking or to raise revenue?

“The train fares are already extortionate. To ask commuters to pay an extra £25 a week is just going beyond the pale.

“Enforcement’s great. Stop illegal parking, get folk in and out to shops. But it looks like people are being punished by paying parking fees to fund enforcement officers to stop illegal parking. That’s unfair, especially at train stations.”

Committee chairman Councillor Tom Conn said: “The paper says the regime will be Monday to Friday, not seven days a week. That would suggest we’re not trying to use it as a money raiser.

“I realise people are not happy about it. We are looking to solve problems in our high streets.”

As the plan develops it will be discussed further, including at Local Area Committees.