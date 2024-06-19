Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bar and lounge opening soon in the Falkirk area promises to be more ‘family friendly’ than its predecessor.

Bains Bar and Lounge will replace the Donner Inn at 78 Stirling Street, Denny, which has been closed since 2022 and surrendered its licence last October.

The application to Falkirk Licensing Board on Wednesday was for a provisional premises licence which can be in place for up to four years.

Addressing the board on behalf of the new owners – the Bains family – solicitor Archie McIver said they wanted to make it a much more family-friendly venue and would be serving “decent pub grub.

Mr McIver said: “The proposal by the Bains family – and I would stress it is a family business – is to put back a facility for the local community which has been missed for the past number of months.

“Their intention is to grow the business as a community-type facility – they want it to be very much a ‘local’ for people to go to in the area.

“They would like to develop the family aspect of it and want to be able provide food for families to enjoy – decent pub grub would be the best way to describe it.”

He stressed that children would only be allowed on the premises if having a meal and the premises, including the beer garden, will be covered by CCTV.

Mr McIver added that the new owners will make sure that a ramp to the beer garden is put in place and nappy changing facilities will be installed before children are allowed entry to the premises.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board visited the premises recently to see the bar and kitchen along with five bedrooms and a beer garden.

Provost Robert Bissett, the licensing board convener, said that members had been made very welcome when they went to see the new premises.

“I’ve been told it was a significant improvement on what was there before,” he said.