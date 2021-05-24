New fund to help Falkirk children and young people have great summer after pandemic

Local community groups who work with children and young people across the district can now apply for up to £10,000 to support them in improving their wellbeing over the summer holidays.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “The fund is designed to ensure that the children and young people who need the most support have the best summer they can through play, being active and above all, enjoying themselves.

“We want to see as many groups and organisations apply so that the maximum numbers can benefit across all our communities.”

Local community groups who work with children and young people across the district can now apply for up to £10,000

The funding - which comes via the Scottish Government - is designed to help those children and young people who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes children from low income households and those who have been shielding and had limited social contact.

Disabled children, those with additional special needs and care experienced children and young carers are also more likely to have been badly affected by lockdown.

There could also be cash for projects involving children who have undergone significant transitions during lockdown or will experience them this year, including starting nursery or primary, moving to secondary school and leaving school.

The council says the money will allow groups to provide activities including sports, expressive arts, crafts, outdoor learning, trips and visits and food will be included.

Groups can apply online https://www.falkirk.gov.uk/services/people-communities/funding/holiday-food-fund.aspx

Applications for the fund close at 11 am on Monday, May 31.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.