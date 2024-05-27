New Falkirk Council sports pavilions could soon be handed over to the community
Work to replace old and deteriorating changing rooms is nearing completion, with the keys to the new buildings at five locations expected to have all been handed to Falkirk Council by next month.
While the council has spent £1.2 million on the facilities at the five playing fields, they are now keen to see if interested groups or teams will take them over through Community Asset Transfer (CAT).
The replacement programme, agreed by councillors two years ago, led to the demolition of pavilions at Anderson Park, Bonnybridge; Tygetshaugh (Bottom Castle Park), Dunipace; Glen Park, Hallglen; Russell Park, Stenhousemuir; and three pavilions at Stirling Road, Camelon.
Demolishing the old buildings and clearing the land made way for the installation of modern facilities offering home and away changing rooms, accessible toilets, shower facilities, a room for officials, and storage space.
The decision to erect new pavilions at the five sites was taken following a detailed evaluation of usage and condition surveys of existing facilities. The sites chosen were in the poorest condition yet had high community use, making them prime candidates for renewal.
The council currently owns a total of 33 pavilions, including these new buildings. Several teams have already submitted their official expression of interest in taking over the pavilions at Anderson Park, Stirling Road, and Tygetshaugh (Bottom Castle) through CAT. The council is actively seeking community partners for both Glen Park and Russell Park.
Leasing options for the new pavilions are currently being explored to ensure the new buildings are accessible and utilised by the local community until formal CATs are undertaken. It is hoped those who regularly lease the adjacent pitches will have access to the pavilions for the start of the 2024/25 season.
Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council and portfolio holder for sport and leisure, said: "The benefits of these new pavilions are clear: modern, functional spaces that will support local sports teams and community groups who work tirelessly to cultivate a love of sport and strengthen community spirit. By enabling constituted groups to take ownership of council-owned buildings through Community Asset Transfer, we ensure that those who benefit most from these facilities are directly involved in their management for the social, environmental, and economic wellbeing of their local area."
For more information on CAT - including how to express interest in the transfer of Glen Park and Russell Park - visit the council's website or email [email protected].
