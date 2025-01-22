New Falkirk chippy has drinks licence and outdoor seating granted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new “stylish, friendly and welcoming” chip shop and restaurant in Falkirk’s town centre can now sell beers and wine to customers who are enjoying a meal.

Via Barracuda, on Newmarket Street, was granted a licence to sell alcohol after members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board were impressed by a visit to the new premises.

The new owners have transformed a long vacant unit beside Falkirk’s Asda into a modern takeaway with a sit-in restaurant attached, creating 15 new jobs in the process.

On Wednesday, members heard approval has also been given for an outside seating area that can be used when the weather permits.

Via Barracuda will be able to have outdoor seating in better weather, as well as serving alcohol to customers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Agent Gordon Emslie told the board that the owners currently operate a “very successful chip shop in Bo’ness” and the new venture is an expansion of that business with the addition of a seated restaurant.

“As you will have seen on your visit, my client has created a top-notch, purpose-built chip shop and sit-in restaurant that is stylish, friendly and welcoming to all,” he said.

Mr Emslie told the board that the licence will be for the restaurant where they will sell “up to five varieties of bottled beer and a similar range of bottled wines” to complement the food.

“This is a food-led business, requesting alcohol to accompany meals,” he said.

His clients, he said, had made “a significant investment” in the premises, which have been built to modern standards including features to improve accessibility.

Mr Emslie confirmed that the restaurant now also has approval from Falkirk Council’s roads department to put tables and chairs outside, “weather permitting”.

He added that the refurbished chip shop and restaurant was “a welcome addition to the town centre” and although the business has only been open for a few weeks, “early signs are positive that it will meet expectations”.

The board’s deputy convener, Councillor Bryan Deakin, said members had been “really happy” with what they saw of the premises on their site visit last week.

All members agreed to grant the application and Mr Deakin wished the venture well for the future.