Rock Bottom was granted a licence on Wednesday. (Pic: LDR)

A new Falkirk beer hall will be able to open as soon as any outstanding work is finished and a building warrant has been granted.

The new craft beer taproom – to be called Rock Bottom – will open in Unit 5, The Arcade, Callendar Riggs, part of the old bus station in the town.

Company director Andrej Rafaj pleaded with members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board to grant an occasional licence, on the understanding that all work would be finished and signed off first.

He told members that opening before Christmas was key to the “survival of the business” as sales in January are traditionally low for hospitality.

He said: “I’m not asking for any favours. As long as the building is safe and we get the building warrant in place and there are no objections, we are trying to find a way to open for Christmas in order to survive as a business.

“Otherwise the whole venture, which has cost us our life savings and more, is going to be for nothing.”

Mr Rafaj is the owner of award-winning craft beer business, Not That California Brewing Company, which makes its beer on the outskirts of California – the small Falkirk village, not its famous American namesake.

He hopes that the new venue will be a “community beer hall” that will host concerts, comedy, theatre and open mic events.

In July, he successfully crowdfunded nearly £12,000 in just 17 days to help get the new venture off the ground.

But getting the licence in time for Christmas became a race against time after a series of delays to the project which will see a long empty shop being transformed into a beer hall.

Mr Rafaj told the board: “Our biggest concern is that when the work is finished and we can get the building warrant approved, we are worried there won’t be another session of the licensing committee before Christmas.”

The committee heard that much of the work had been carried out without approval and after the latest inspection Falkirk Council officers said they were still waiting for additional information to be submitted.

But overall, the board was supportive of the application, with Provost Robert Bissett welcoming the plans.

“It’s good to see a new business opening and utilising a place that wasn’t being used,” he said.

The new venue will have unisex bathrooms, which are fully enclosed and contain hand wash facilities.

But the number of toilets available means they have agreed to restrict numbers to 130 for the time being.

The venue will serve mainly Scottish craft beers and food will be permitted for delivery or consumption on the premises from local restaurant.

The company also stressed that children will not be allowed on the premises at the moment, although they hope this will change as there are plans to host shows for children in the future.

Trading hours will be from noon to midnight, with off-sales from noon until 10pm every day.

The application, with conditions, was agreed unanimously and Provost Bissett wished the business well.