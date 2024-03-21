Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three new 360 degree cameras are monitored by Falkirk Council’s Central Control Unit staff, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new state-of-the-art cameras, which recently became fully operational, have been welcomed by a local councillor, Jack Redmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour councillor met local police officers PC Marc Stirling and PC Lynsey Scott to find out more about the new technology and was impressed with what he saw.

PCs Stirling and Scott with Councillor Jack Redmond in Bonnybridge. Pic: Contributed

Councillor Redmond said: “This is a good step towards tackling anti-social behaviour and other crimes in Bonnybridge and should sent a strong message to those that might want to cause bother in the area; that they are being watched.”

He said that several local businesses had asked for cameras to be put in place after being targeted by vandalism and added that the former community council had also played a key role in pushing for the cameras.

“Hopefully, one day we will be able to expand the system up to St Joseph’s primary school and nursery which has unfortunately being targeted by vandals on a frequent basis,” said Mr Redmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cameras are also equipped with high quality facial and number plate recognition and images are monitored on both a live and recorded bases.

The equipment is operated by Falkirk Council and images are only made available to the police if a formal request is made.