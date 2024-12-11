New calls for railway station in Bonnybridge

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank, Baillie Billy Buchanan, Cllr Jack Redmond are calling for a railway station at Bonnybridge.

A Bonnybridge councillor who is relaunching a 25-year long campaign to open a new railway station in the village is being supported by Falkirk’s new MP.

Councillors were told in May that the project had been shelved after Transport Scotland had confirmed there was “no compelling business case” for it to go ahead.

But Baillie Billy Buchanan wants Falkirk Council to look again at the proposal, which was widely supported by councillors across the chamber and in the community.

He has submitted a motion to Falkirk Council which he hopes will be accepted for debate at Thursday’s meeting.

In May, Baillie Buchanan said he was upset that a full report on the failure of the project had not been brought to councillors.

At the time, officers said that the lack of support from Transport Scotland meant producing a report was not a good use of the council’s resources.

Baillie Buchanan’s motion is now calling for officers to bring a “full updated report” on the matter.

The Independent councillor says local members can then decide “whether the support is still there”, once members have had an opportunity to assess all the information available.

Baillie Buchanan also intends to start a petition locally to find out if local support is still strong for the station which would be built in High Bonnybridge.

A banner he has had made shows that the area around Bonnybridge had no fewer than four railway stations.

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has voiced strong support for the campaign and for Baillie Buchanan’s motion.

He said: “The confirmation back in May that Transport Scotland were not willing to back the Bonnybridge train station was a deep disappointment.

“This has been a long-standing campaign of over 25 years by the community to give the people of Bonnybridge and the Western side of the district connection to rail transport once again.

“I’ve long said we need to get people using public transport and the only way we can do this is by providing access to bus and rail connections close to where they live.”

The Labour councillor for Bonnybridge, Cllr Jack Redmond, has also offered his full support, saying a station is “a necessity” for the village.

He said: “Bonnybridge’s population has increased significantly over the last 20 years. Yet, in terms of transport, we have constantly been overlooked.

“The absence of a station in Bonnybridge not only limits our connectivity but hampers our economic growth and quality of life.

“The economic benefits cannot be overstated.

“Improved transport links would attract businesses and tourists, boosting local commerce and creating job opportunities.

“Our town has the potential to thrive, but we need the infrastructure to support this growth.

“Moreover, a train station would promote sustainable travel.

“With growing concerns about climate change, providing a reliable public transport option would encourage residents to opt for trains over cars, reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a greener future.”

Baillie Buchanan hopes his motion will be discussed by Falkirk Council which meets in Grangemouth Community Education Unit on Thursday, December 12 at 10 am.