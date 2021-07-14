Newmarket Street (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Much of the planned work on Newmarket Street will focus on its junction with Lint Riggs, which has been used as a ‘bus hub’ since the town’s bus station closed.

In recent years, the area has been plagued by anti-social and nuisance behaviour, including rowdy crowds, begging and drug and alcohol misuse.

The hope is that the changes will not only improve the look of the area – by using high quality roads and paving, planting more trees and adding new lamposts – but also make it a better place for residents, shoppers and visitors.

Before work starts in earnest in January next year, Falkirk Council wants to hear the views of members of the public and town centre traders on the proposals.

Their plans include removing one of the bus stops outside the town’s Asda store to make visibility better for pedestrians crossing the road and for buses to get access to the kerbside.

They also want to introduce a new bus stop on the south side of Newmarket Street – beside Trinity Church boundary – in an attempt to minimise the number of buses queueing there.

If approved, the plans would also see the steps between Upper and Lower Newmarket Street being closed off to stop pedestrians crossing in front of a buses.

The project will be funded by the Scottish Government’s town centre capital fund.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The proposals bring together three separate projects – roads maintenance works, bus stop relocation and public realm improvements to enhance the area around Lint Riggs and Newmarket Street with one engagement period and one period of disturbance in the town centre.

“This vibrant retail and transport hub will benefit from a number of environmental enhancements including high quality roads and footway surfacing, street furniture and lighting.

“The aim is to reduce, through design, anti-social behaviour, improve pedestrian safety and enrich the town centre experience for visitors, businesses and residents.”

“We’re looking for local town centre users, businesses and residents to offer their views on these improvements and input, where possible, to the final design.”