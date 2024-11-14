Multi-million pound Growth Deal will bring jobs and economic boost to Falkirk and Grangemouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-million Growth Deal to strengthen the Falkirk and Grangemouth economy and create over a thousand jobs has been signed.

The UK and Scottish Governments joined Falkirk Council in putting pen to paper on Thursday to signal that work can begin on 11 projects to benefit the area.

Delivery of the deal is expected to see up to 1660 jobs and £628m worth of economic benefits for the district.

Projects will include the Falkirk Arts Centre in the heart of the town; a Canal Centre at Lock 16; an Art Park along the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal; a Skills Transition Centre at Forth Valley College; and a Transport Hub at Grahamston Station.

From left, Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister; Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council; and Rt Hon Ian Murray MP Secretary of State for Scotland following the signing of the £100 million Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal. (Pic: Julie Howden)

There will also be the development of a Carbon Dioxide Utilisation Centre and a Bioeconomy Accelerator Pilot Plant in Grangemouth, as well as the transformation of unused land at three sites in Grangemouth to create development-ready investment opportunities.

The Growth Deal was signed at the new Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk by the Rt Hon Ian Murray MP Secretary of State for Scotland and Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, and Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council.

The £80 million Growth Deal is jointly funded from the UK and Scottish Governments and is complemented by a further £10 million from the UK Government (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero) for future energy related projects in Grangemouth and £10 million allocated to the Greener Grangemouth programme from the Scottish Government.

With Falkirk Council investing £45 million and Scottish Canals investing £3.7 million, the overall Growth Deal investment is £148.7 million.

The multi-million Growth Deal will bring a boost to the Falkirk and Grangemouth area. Pic: Contributed

Kate Forbes said: “The Falkirk and Grangemouth region has a rich history with a strong industrial heritage, a proud community and significant tourist attractions.

“The Scottish Government’s £50 million investment will deliver projects to ensure the area continues to thrive, bringing jobs, active travel links, future skills training and new arts and cultural spaces.

“The Growth Deal will support the region to grasp the opportunities of the transition to net zero and remain at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing in Scotland, complemented by a community-led programme of projects in Grangemouth."

Ian Murray said: "The signing of this deal shows our commitment to the Falkirk and Grangemouth area as it delivers £50 million in UK Government funding. It is part of the £1.4 billion the UK Government is investing in Scottish growth projects over the next decade.

"Growth is a key mission for the UK Government and a top priority of the Scotland Office. Our funding, coupled with investment from the other partners, will drive renewal and generate more than 1,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds of economic benefits for these communities.

"The area's economic potential is huge and I look forward to seeing this and many other examples of partnership working deliver growth for Scotland."

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said: “The Growth Deal is a turning point for our community, bringing jobs, investment, and sustainable development. We are proud to partner in this project, which will elevate Falkirk and Grangemouth as vibrant, connected, and forward-looking areas for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

“It is one of a suite of programmes and major investment opportunities set for delivery in 2025. The Growth Deal Skills Transition Centre, Canal Centre and Falkirk Arts Centre will progress at pace in 2025, the Falkirk Tax Incremental Finance programme is already delivering results with projects such as the A9/Grandsable Road junction completed earlier this year, and the Forth Green Freeport now open for business and actively promoting investment opportunities in the area. It is an exciting time for the Falkirk Council area.”

Commenting on the signing of the Growth Deal, Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West said: “Today is an important day for local communities with Scottish and UK governments signing off the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal and I welcome this important step forward for the area.

“The deal on the table is a result of the hard work and commitment of Falkirk Council, their officers and partners in businesses and industry across the district and is a reminder of how crucial Falkirk district is to Scotland’s wider economic success story.

“The Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal will enable Falkirk Council and their partners to drive forward on the projects that will make the biggest positive impact on economic growth, jobs and prosperity for Falkirk district at a time when it is needed most.”