The process will now see environmental health officers launch a consultation before applying to the Scottish Government to revoke monitoring in Linlithgow High Street and in the village of Newton.

Reporting to the council’s Public and Community Safety Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel, Craig Smith, environmental health and trading standards manager, said that monitoring first set up in 2016 showed air quality had improved in both areas

Mr Smith said: “It is positive to note that air quality in Linlithgow and Newton is meeting air quality objectives and has improved since the air quality management area was established in 2016. It is important to now take steps to acknowledge that and follow the process to revoke the air quality management area.”

With the air quality much improved, it is likely the monitors in Linlithgow High Street (inset) and in Newton will be removed.

Mandated monitoring is expensive to the council with Environmental health having to pay high costs for equipment maintenance.

The report added: “Monitoring data has been showing a continuing improvement and, in recent years, levels consistently below the air quality objectives.

“There is no specifically identifiable reason for improvements but it is reasonable to assume that, as vehicle pollution is the most significant factor causing poorer air quality, the “greening” of vehicles and newer, less polluting vehicles on our roads will have had a significant effect.

“This could also be considered alongside the move away from diesel vehicles, less vehicle use and similar. There was also a noticeable change in air quality during periods of limited social engagement during the pandemic.

“Air quality management areas are not intended to be in place for any longer than is necessary. As air quality improves, there is an expectation that local authorities will take steps to revoke them.”

Mr Smith added: “The review of the air quality management areas in Linlithgow and Newton have been completed and are deemed suitable for revocation.”