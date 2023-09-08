More clarity needed on 'retirement village' plans, say Falkirk district councillors

Watch more videos on Shots!

Members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee met on Wednesday evening to find out more about plans to build 33 bungalows on land to the east of 20 Bankview Terrace, Denny Road, Dennyloanhead. The pre-determination hearing was held as the application is considered to be contrary to the Local Development Plan.

David Jones, speaking on behalf of George Russell Construction Ltd, told members the land is “incapable of any form of agricultural use” and that building the new homes would not impact on the surrounding road network. The application for planning permission in principle is being made by Barleyfield Retirement Village Ltd, and councillors suggested that it should be clearer what this would mean in practice.

Mr Jones told councillors and members of the public that the style of properties they were planning – one and two-bedroom bungalows – would appeal to “a maturer market” but would not be restricted to any age group. He told members that the proposals would provide much-needed accommodation for an ageing population wishing to stay in their own homes as long as possible.

A pre-determination hearing will tell councillors more about plans to build 33 bungalows in Dennyloanhead. Picture: Google Maps

He added that the development would be close to existing services, shops and public transport links and the planned bungalows would meet all requirements for accessibility.

Two members of the public attended the hearing, saying they were concerned about the traffic that would be generated during the construction on what is already a busy road through Dennyloanhead. They also raised concerns that the area proposed for housing is currently home to a lot of wildlife, including ducks and deer.

Mr Jones told the meeting that a full construction management plan would be produced at the detailed planning stage. He also pledged: “We will leave it in a better state than we find it for wildlife”.

The pre-determination hearing gives councillors a chance to ask for more information before they are asked to make a final decision and members were also told they will get an opportunity to visit the site.

Councillor Gary Bouse said he wanted written reassurance that the land was not of agricultural quality and he asked that the possibility of contamination was examined. He also wanted to know more about the drainage, given that there are two water courses on the land that could create a risk of flooding.

Councillor Iain Sinclair said he would like to know more about the land and the wildlife on site and whether there were any protected species that could be affected. Councillor Fiona Collie asked for more detailed information about the impact on doctors surgeries and other health services if mainly older people move into the new homes.