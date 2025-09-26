Mini market in Falkirk village re-opens after refurbishment

The store in California has been refurbished.

A minimarket that has been completely refurbished has reopened in the Falkirk village of California, although work is still ongoing on a new ‘beer cave’ that will be part of it.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board welcomed the news that the shop in Princes Street, California, has opened again as they agreed changes to its licence that include being able to offer home deliveries of food and alcohol and a parcel collection service.

Agent Gordon Emslie told the board that a new owners, Rajwinder Kaur Ltd, bought the business in spring this year and made huge changes, following years of “very little investment”.

He told members that the store has been “completely gutted” to bring it up-to-date.

The Post Office part will not reopen, as it is “economically unviable”, but councillors approved a doubling of the size of alcohol area as there will be a chilled room – known as a beer cave – which will have a lockable door.

Conservative councillor James Kerr said: “I lived in California for a few years and the shop was essential to the village.

“I’ve known numerous owners who tried to take it on so it will be a very welcome addition to the village.”

Provost Robert Bissett, the board’s convener, said it was “good to see it for the village” and all members agreed to grant the application.