The meeting will take place in Bo’ness Academy on Tuesday, January 24, from 7pm to 9pm, with an online event the following day, also from 7pm to 9pm.

Anyone intereted in attending the online event should register by emailing [email protected]

The public meetings are being held in addition to an online survey at say.falkirk.gov.uk/place/spr/consult_view , which closes on Jauary 27, asking residents for their views on what should happen to 133 buildings the council is planning to close or transfer o ut of its ownership over the next three years.

The future of Bo'ness Recreation Centre hangs in the balance.

Buildings that could close include Bo’ness Recreation Centre, which figures show cost the council nearly £700,000 to run in 2020/21, and the town hall.

The council says that it owns too many buildings in a poor state of repair and it needs to get rid of them to save money and make its properties more energy efficient.

Many of the buildings targeted are community and leisure facilities and the council hopes that at least somewill be taken over by volunteers through a community asset transfer.

A council spokesperson said: “The meeting will help us gather information on those who are expressing an interest in potentially taking on properties.”

