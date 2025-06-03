'Meal on Wheels' set to serve its final dish in Falkirk area

The Meals on Wheels service will stop in the Falkirk area at the end of June.

Falkirk Council will deliver its final ‘meal on wheels’ this month, when the service stops for good.

The service – which delivers hot meals to people who have difficulty shopping or preparing meals – currently, provides 19 meals to seven individuals each week.

But that will come to an end on Friday, June 27, after Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s board took the decision to end the service as part of cost-cutting measures to address a budget shortfall of £21 million over the next three years.

The reduction to this service budget every year is £71,880.

The partnership says it is working with the people who are affected by the decision and home visits have been arranged with Care and Support at Home staff to discuss alternatives ahead of the service being withdrawn.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “As part of our annual budget setting process, a proposal was approved to provide meals in a different way and achieve an overall recurring saving.

“We are supporting individuals to access the alternative choices available to them, which include meal delivery services, community lunch clubs, supermarket delivery services, and household support from local organisations.

“In some cases, individuals can also access hot meals through support from their existing social care provider. We are working with providers and individuals to review their needs and amend care packages if required.

“The decision to move from internal provision of this support was made by our Board during the 2025 budget setting process, which asked all areas of the Partnership to consider how they may reduce costs, do things differently, and contribute to the overall financial sustainability of local health and social care services.

“As identified through our consultation process and equality impact assessment, alternative support is available within the community, allowing this limited internal service to be safely withdrawn.”

The cut was part of a recent consultation that involved local people giving their opinions on how the partnership could make the necessary savings.

According to Falkirk Council’s equality and poverty impact assessment: “Overall, while some respondents acknowledged potential cost savings and the availability of alternative meal options, there was a strong sentiment that any changes to the service must ensure that vulnerable individuals continue to receive nutritious meals and necessary support.

“There is a call for integrated community-based services and ensuring that any new provider maintains the standard and quality of meals.”

The charity for older people, Age Scotland, said Meals on Wheels provides a ‘lifeline’ to older people.

Policy Director, Adam Stachura, said: “It’s concerning to see services like Meals on Wheels set to lose their funding.

“We know local authorities are facing impossible decisions at the moment, but this will have a significant impact on the individuals who relied on this service.

“Meals on Wheels is often a lifeline to older people, offering support to those at risk of malnutrition and loneliness who may not be able to cook for themselves and do not have anywhere else to turn.

“It is vital that the council works with those affected in order to consider alternatives and protect their access to food.”