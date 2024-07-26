Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care assistant who waited months for bathroom repairs to be carried out has criticised Falkirk Council for sending out workmen with no notice.

Colin Fairbairn has been contact the council regularly over the last few months to find out when the work would be carried out to his home in Anderson Terrace, Longcroft.

He said that despite making calls and attending council offices, he was given no feedback.

But earlier this month he returned from work to find a card through his letterbox to say a plumber had turned up to repair the shower and he wasn’t able to gain entrance as no-one was in.

The shower that Colin Fairbairn has waited months for Falkirk Council to replace. Pic: Contributed

Colin, 38, who has lived in the property almost eight years, said: “I got no indication, they were coming out, by phone call, e-mail, or text message.

"I am very unsatisfied with the council on many levels: not bothering doing anything, very low, or lack of communication – either by phone, e-mail, or text message. I just want my repairs carried out, so I can live, safe, sound and secure in my own council property.”

Colin, who is about to take up a new role as a care assistant with NHS Forth Valley, said there were damp issues in the bathroom of his property. However, his main concern was the shower which was needed the shower head taped to the hose to be able to use it and the mould all over the shower cubicle and curtain.

He added: “I spend a fortune on bleach trying to keep it clean.”

Since the Falkirk Herald raised the issue with Falkirk Council, workmen have been out to carry out some work but he is still waiting for a new shower base tray to be fitted.

"I’ve been told that new windows and doors should be fitted in the property next year – but that it might be the year after that,” said Colin.