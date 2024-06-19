Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk area restaurant and hotel has promised that noise problems are a thing of the past as it was granted changes to its licence.

Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that Mango Hotel & Restaurant, Glasgow Road, Longcroft has been extended to add 14 new bedrooms.

When the business applied for an updated licence to reflect this, one objection was received which the board considered at a meeting on Wednesday.

Steve Ireland, representing the business, told the board that several changes had been made to reduce the noise that had been complained about.

Mango Hotel and Restaurant has promised to keep the noise down. Pic: Google Maps.

Firstly, members heard that the restaurant and function room has stopped having very late events and has also closed the beer garden, both of which have helped address noise complaints.

Mr Ireland said that they have also installed air conditioning which has meant there is now no need for people attending functions to open windows.

The double glazing has also been upgraded which has also helped, he said.

Mr Ireland also said the business has “changed their demographic”, which means they no longer do 18th birthday parties but concentrate on events such as wedding receptions and engagement parties.

He also told the board that the hotel would be happy to put a decibel counter into the function suite, which would cut off sound if it got too loud.

He agreed that there had been issues in the past but said “we have addressed them” with the changes.

Members of the board heard that a licensing standard officer will liaise with the member of the public who raised the complaint to make sure any remaining concerns are addressed.

No concerns were raised by Police Scotland about the application.

Members of the board visited the premises earlier in the month and Baillie James Kerr said he was ‘content with the site visit’ and found the rooms to be of “a very high standard”.

Provost Robert Bissett, the board’s convener, agreed and said he did not believe a noise monitor was necessary at this stage but could be ordered later if necessary.