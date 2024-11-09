A supposed “overspend” of £100,000 on Linlithgow’s Burgh Halls is actually the amount the venue is unlikely to make for the council this financial year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was included in 17 pages of dire financial forecasts presented to the council executive this week.

It prompted questions and comments from all three local councillors – and a revelation that proposals for the future of the Burgh Halls would come to councillors by the turn of the year – more than six months after an initial financial report was announced in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paper on the projected budget shortfall by interim director of finance Kenneth Ribbons stated: “An overspend of £100,000 has been forecast at Burgh Halls due to under recovery of income.

There has been criticism locally that the council does not promote the venue properly.

“This is being offset through staffing vacancies with work continuing on a long-term business plan.

“Reduced staffing costs across the service resulting from the introduction of council-wide recruitment control measures and savings made as a result of the temporary cessation of non-essential supplies spending brings the overall forecast position to £100,000 below budget.”

For the SNP group, Councillor Pauline Orr asked: “For clarification, an overspend of £100,000 at the Burgh Halls due to under recovery of income. What is that?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ribbons replied: “It means that it is income that has been budgeted for.”

Simply put, it has not met revenue expectations.

Asked if they were doing anything to change that, Greg Welsh, head of primary education within whose remit the Burgh Halls sits, said: “Officers are currently undertaking work to look at a longer term business plan for the Burgh Halls and that is set to come before the Corporate Policy PDSP by the turn of the year.”

Labour Councillor Tom Conn also questioned the overspend, saying: “This is a target which is assigned and not met. If targets are increased and the previous target has not been met, are we not creating the problem?

“If the targets are failing then it has nothing to do with the facility, it is to do with the expectation of the targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Welsh said the income target would be addressed as part of its future plan.

Councillor Danny Logue asked whether someone with retail hospitality experience should be involved at the Burgh Halls as there had been when similar problems were identified at the Howden Park Centre in Livingston.

Linlithgow’s Lib Dem Sally Pattle defended staff saying: “I’d like to reassure Councillor Logue that they really are experts at what they do. The packages they deliver are top class, particularly in the context of West Lothian.”

Councillor Pattle first called for reports on the future of the Burgh Halls in February after a projected loss of £77,000 was revealed at the venue which is marketed for weddings and gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Conn followed up with a call for reassurances that a “holistic” review be delivered of how the Burgh Halls was used.

There has also been criticism of opening hours and, within Linlithgow, criticism that the venue is not managed or promoted properly by the council, stuck as it is in the educational services portfolio.