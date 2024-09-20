Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Lothian’s high streets continue to be “go-to” destinations for local people despite fears that towns are seeing businesses desert them.

Trading difficulties and anti-social behaviour have sparked fears among community groups and local councillors but a study shows town centres in rude health compared to many other Scottish high streets.

Shop fronts in the five traditional burghs have an occupancy rate of more than 91 per cent – higher than the average Scottish high street.

A review by council retail advisers found that small, independent businesses are still a prominent feature in all the centres.

Stewart Ness of the council’s Town Centre Management team told the meeting of the Economy Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel that he and colleagues conduct quarterly surveys of occupancy in the traditional high streets as well as recording the types of businesses occupying stores.

The five burghs – Linlithgow, Armadale, Bathgate, Broxburn and Whitburn – all remain “vibrant” with occupancy of commercial property of 91.6 per cent for 2023/24. Occupancy has averaged 90 per cent every year since 2017.

Mr Ness said: “The average Scottish vacancy rate across this period is about 15 per cent so West Lothian high streets have and continue to perform very well when benchmarked against the national average.

“Consumer habits have changed, and service providers that can’t trade online, like personal services and food and drink, will continue to increase presence in our town centres.

“This has led to a perceived concern amongst the public around a lack of choice and/or concentration of certain types of businesses.

“Change is constant and with the continued growth of online and other ‘non-bricks and mortar’ shopping, our traditional high streets are no longer a destination for retail only.”

Pop-up shops which offer short term trading are a potential answer for hard to let units. Council officers are working to identify sites.

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Kirsteen Sullivan said: “I’m really pleased to see there’s work to consider how we can bring stalled sites back into productive use, particularly pop up shops which can showcase businesses unsure about making the transition.”