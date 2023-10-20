A five month pilot scheme to increase recycling and tackle bin contamination started this week.

It is being trialled in Linlithgow Bridge and the west of Linlithgow, kicking off on Monday, October 16.

The initiative is part of the Recycle for West Lothian Campaign, in which the council aims to reduce the contamination of household bins.

Contaminated material can't be separated or cleaned, meaning whole bin lorry loads can end up being disposed of rather than recycled – at much expense.

Householders that contaminate bins will have a tag put on their bin and it will not be emptied.

Householders are being asked to ensure everything that is placed in their blue and green bins is clean, empty and dry, as well ensuring the correct items are placed in each recycling bin.

Executive councillor for the environment and sustainability Tom Conn said: “These areas were selected as the entire collection beat is concentrated in a small area and does not cross between towns.

“This means that the impact of the trials can be measured and reported; it is expected that the interventions will reduce contaminants towards the targets of 20% and 28% for the blue and green bin respectively.

“The pilot will inform future work across West Lothian.”

