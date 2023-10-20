News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Linlithgow residents are piloting a new bin contamination scheme

A five month pilot scheme to increase recycling and tackle bin contamination started this week.
By Julie Currie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is being trialled in Linlithgow Bridge and the west of Linlithgow, kicking off on Monday, October 16.

The initiative is part of the Recycle for West Lothian Campaign, in which the council aims to reduce the contamination of household bins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contaminated material can't be separated or cleaned, meaning whole bin lorry loads can end up being disposed of rather than recycled – at much expense.

Most Popular
Householders that contaminate bins will have a tag put on their bin and it will not be emptied.Householders that contaminate bins will have a tag put on their bin and it will not be emptied.
Householders that contaminate bins will have a tag put on their bin and it will not be emptied.

Householders are being asked to ensure everything that is placed in their blue and green bins is clean, empty and dry, as well ensuring the correct items are placed in each recycling bin.

Executive councillor for the environment and sustainability Tom Conn said: “These areas were selected as the entire collection beat is concentrated in a small area and does not cross between towns.

“This means that the impact of the trials can be measured and reported; it is expected that the interventions will reduce contaminants towards the targets of 20% and 28% for the blue and green bin respectively.

“The pilot will inform future work across West Lothian.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Householders that contaminate bins will have a tag put on their bin and it will not be emptied. The tag tells them to remove the contamination and present their bin on the next collection day. Bins will only be emptied if the contamination has been removed.

Guidance on what should be in each bin is available at www.westlothian.gov.uk/blueandgreenbins.

Related topics:LinlithgowWest Lothian