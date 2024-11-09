The South East of Scotland Transport Partnership is delighted to welcome Linlithgow Councillor Sally Pattle as the new chairwoman of the partnership board.

Sally is taking over the reins from Councillor Colin Davidson, of Fife Council.

One of the first women to chair a regional transport partnership board in Scotland, she will be leading at an important time for the region.

Immediate priorities for SEStran include developing a region-wide bus strategy to transform and extend the bus service and a People and Place plan to help increase walking, wheeling and cycling.

Sally said: “I am extremely pleased and excited to be taking up this new role. Transport is an essential part of our lives. Whether we’re travelling to work, meeting friends and family, attending health care appointments or buying food, we all need to be able to safely get where we’re going, so it is vital that our transport system is effective, efficient and accessible to all.

“At the same time, we are living in a climate emergency, so it has never been more important that the way we travel is sustainable. Encouraging people to rely less on the private car is key, but for this to work we need safe and accessible routes for people to walk, cycle or wheel.

“To complement this, we also need to prioritise creating an excellent public transport network available to everyone in our region.”

Brian Butler, South East of Scotland Transport Partnership director, said: “Sally brings with her a wealth of knowledge, passion and enthusiasm. We are delighted to welcome her to the role.”

Previously, Sally was one of three deputy chairs for the partnership board.