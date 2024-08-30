Linlithgow Bridge Primary nursery class is one of nine at risk of closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A reduction in the demand for places in council nurseries could lead to future changes to the number of nursery and early learning settings in West Lothian.

Among the nine nurseries under threat of closure is the class at Linlithgow Bridge Primary School.

Officers have recommended they be allowed to progress with a statutory consultation to close the facilities; Education Executive members will be asked on Tuesday to approve the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some areas in West Lothian are experiencing growth in population, the number of children requiring nursery is forecast to fall in most villages and towns.

The nursery class at Linlithgow Bridge Primary School is one of nine deemed surplus to requirements.

This is reducing demand for spaces in many council nursery and childcare facilities. The Scottish Government also introduced ‘funding follows the child’ which means many parents are now choosing to use their allocated nursery provision at private nurseries.

This has resulted in an oversupply of early learning and childcare provision in council facilities. The council has capacity for over 6,814 children. This year, it had an oversupply of 2,017 places – nearly 30 per cent more than is needed to meet demand.

A report being presented to the Education Executive next week sets out council officer recommendations, which would result in a reduced number of council run settings in some communities which already have multiple alternative options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To realign the demand for places, officers are recommending a reduction in nine council nursery facilities, which would remove 848 surplus places – with every child in West Lothian still able to access 1140 hours of nursery provision.

If the plans are agreed, the nine facilities, including Linlithgow Bridge, would not close until August next year.

Before any closures can be considered relevant steps would have to be undertaken, including consultation with parents/carers at each facility.

Greg Welsh, the council’s head of education, said: “We have a very large nursery estate and, even if the changes are taken forward, we will still have more than enough capacity within our remaining facilities to ensure that every child in West Lothian will be able to access 1140 hours of nursery provision at a local nursery establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are very good alternatives nurseries in each of the areas and we are looking to adapt to demand and prioritise the quality over the quantity of physical nursery settings.

“If our recommendations are approved, we will be better placed to improve quality at a smaller number of buildings in communities which already have multiple options for parents and young people.

“Our review was based on criteria which analysed both capacity and location. Essentially, it considered key factors such as alternative provisions within communities, the population and demand for spaces at each facility, and also the physical capacity of some of our nurseries.

“The financial position facing all councils is severe which is why it is important that we continually review services and adapt to change taking place around us to ensure our services are delivered efficiently.”​​​​​​​