However, the spiralling cost of the planned upgrade at the notorious junction which links Falkirk and West Lothian council areas means undertaking the full project is still in doubt.

The most recent review of costs, in 2020, had suggested that improvements to the steep, narrow road through the gorge would cost around £50 million. Since then, however, changes to technical standards have made the plans out of date.

The anticipated cost is now said to be around £70 million – with this figure rising all the time – and officials saying only significant government will allow it to progress.

Soaring construction costs have left question marks hanging over funding for long-awaited improvements at the notorious Avon Gorge. Pic: Submitted

Bridging the gorge and improving the A801 has been talked about for decades, and planning approval for the current scheme was obtained in 2009.

Earlier this year Falkirk Council admitted soaring construction costs have left question marks hanging over funding for two major infrastructure projects in Falkirk – Avon Gorge and Grangemouth’s Flood Prevention Scheme.

Both projects are earmarked to received Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) funding, which means the cost of new infrastructure is met by borrowing against future business rates and the Scottish Government has approved increasing the TIF’s budget cap to £95.7m but nevertheless the expected cost of the two projects is expected to be far beyond the funding available.

Falkirk Council has already ditched plans for a proposed crossing over the roads meeting at Westfield roundabout after hearing it was unaffordable, despite having £20 million of UK government’s Levelling Up funds.

While councillors were told that a joint bid for the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund is still proceeding with West Lothian Council and discussion have been ongoing with Transport Scotland, they were warned, however, that there is no guarantee that a third round of Levelling Up funds will be released and if it is, it is likely to be at a much lower level than previous rounds.