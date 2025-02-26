'Lessons learned' say Falkirk Council as final legionella report published

A final report on actions to keep legionella out of the water in buildings owned by Falkirk Council was welcomed by councillors as they said it showed “lessons had been learned”.

Concerns about the deadly bacteria – which can lead to Legionnaire’s disease – were first raised after the Covid-19 pandemic, when Falkirk Council had major problems reopening schools and nurseries following lockdown.

In 2023, a follow-up audit report found major shortcomings in procedures across council properties – including care homes, nurseries and leisure centres – describing the situation as “unacceptable”.

In the final report, members of Falkirk Council’s audit committee heard today that the “overall lesson to be learned organisationally was that the management of water quality / legionella was inconsistent and not sufficient”.

Falkirk Council's procedures for testing for legionella were previously deemed "unacceptable". Pic: Adobe stock

Key actions that were taken to address this included recruiting a member of staff with responsibility for water quality to oversee contract work being done.

Up to date guidance has also been issued and training put in place for all premises managers.

Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, thanked officers for the work that had been done and she welcomed the recommendations and the fact that “lessons were learned”.

“It will provide the public with assurance that we have taken this particular issue on board, we’ve dealt with it very effectively and we now have a good process of safeguarding our public buildings,” she said.

The final report follows a meeting last October, when councillors rebuked officers for a report on legionella in council-owned buildings that was not “what the committee had asked for”.

The Labour group leader, Councillor Anne Hannah, also praised the final report and the work that had been done although she questioned the time it had taken to get to this stage.

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of assets, said that it had taken time to recruit experienced and competent staff, establish systems, get risk assessments done then any necessary work carried out, and roll out the necessary training.

“That is all now complete and we are in a very good position in terms of our compliance,” he told the meeting.

Mrs Hannah also asked if Falkirk Council would be giving guidance to community groups currently going through the asset transfer process.

Mr Kettrick said he recommended that community group should have similar framework in place although this will no longer be the council’s responsibility.