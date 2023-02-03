The organisation could see its funding squeezed by almost £1 million in the next three years if councillors agree to the cuts when they set the budget in February.

But councillors and community representatives attending West Lothian Council’s economy community empowerment and wealth building meeting heard no details of the impact reductions in funding – proposed to start in 2024 – would have on services, including gyms, swimming pools and cultural facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal is to support West Lothian Leisure to become fully self-funded by 2025/26, cutting a total of £796,000 from management fees.

It is not yet known what the impact will be on leisure services, such as West Lothian Leisure's Xcite facility in Linlithgow.

The trust, which is an arms length operator of sports and culture facilities for West Lothian Council, has been struggling with finances in the last four years.

Alan Colquhoun, sports and culture manager, told the meeting: “Officers have been in dialogue with the management team at West Lothian Leisure and they are in the process of preparing their future financial and operational plans and yes they think the plans are achievable.”

Donald Stavert, from the Joint Forum of Community Councils, said: “We think it’s the classic case of putting the cart before the horse. This is going to the council on February 21. We are being asked to cut the money before we know what the impact is going to be.

“We don’t know which swimming pools are going to shut or which leisure centres and football facilities are going to be cut. We don’t know the impact on members of the public on the bottom end of the income scale. We think it’s a major mistake – there should be full proposals back from West Lothian Leisure before the cuts go ahead.”

Linlithgow Councillor Sally Pattle added: “I very much hope that when the board considers revenue maximisation they consider the core users who use facilities on a regular basis.”

Chairing the meeting, Labour’s councillor Kirsteen Sullivan: “We are not elected as councillors because we want to make decisions around budget cuts. We came expecting to improve our local communities but we can only work within the funding envelope that we have been given and, as we all know, it has been slashed year on year due to under-funding from the Scottish Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other budget savings cover planning and development management and a reintroduction of charges for planning services.

Ben Lamb, West Lothian Leisure chief executive, said: “We are in ongoing discussions with West Lothian Council regarding the reduction in funding and are working together to find solutions.

“We provide a comprehensive range of services for the community, on behalf of the council, and have been undertaking a collaborative review covering all facilities, buildings and services. We are also considering ideas for further revenue generation.