Legionella fears in empty buildings sparks new guidance from Falkirk councillors

The council learned the hard way during the pandemic when tests showed high levels of bacteria including legionella and pseudomonas, following the initial full lockdown.

The bacteria – which can cause Legionnaire’s disease – is caused by stagnant water lying in empty buildings.

Falkirk Council Municipal Buildings

The discovery led to the temporary closure of all early learning and additional support needs child care hubs at the height of the pandemic, when only key workers’ children were attending school in person.

Councillors agreed to approve updated guidance on Legionnaires Disease at a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday.

Members heard that the council’s legionnaires disease policy has been in place since 2013 but this has now been made clearer in a “how to” guide.

While the risk is low, the new document highlights the need to monitor water systems to ensure Legionella management control measures are effective.

It also gives detailed guidance on responsibilities and arrangements

for monitoring legionella if the premises manager is not available.

Karen Algie, acting director of corporate services, said: “The main changes take account of the learning we had over the Covid period, where a building was vacant and not being used for a period of time there is still a need to continually flush the water system and make sure we do the normal checks.

“That has now been built into this document to make sure we learn those lessons as we go forward.”

