Latest update as relocation of almost 500 pupils and 50 staff at Maddiston Primary begins

A massive relocation operation has swung into action today as Falkirk Council close a primary school for at least six months.

The local authority announced last night (Thursday) that Maddiston Primary School would be shut to pupils and staff until at least August.

It follows “major defects” being discovered in the building as repairs were being carried out following storm damage.

Initially parents and carers were told on Tuesday evening that the school would not open after the half-term break but there would be online learning with pupils back in classrooms on Monday, February 24.

Investigation into defects at Maddiston Primary are underway. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, further investigations by chartered structural engineers revealed more serious damage to the building.

In a letter sent to parents, the council said these investigations revealed “concerns” about further defects involving the brickwork around the school.

The current Maddiston Primary School building is home to 490 pupils and almost 50 teachers and support staff.

It’s construction was completed in 2007 with pupils moving into the classrooms the following year.

Brick walls and cladding have been removed from the building exterior. Pic: Michael Gillen

This evening, the council said that now was not the time to discuss whether there could be any legal actions against the builders.

A council spokesperson said: “At this stage, our priority is to ensure that all children can continue with their education.

"We will also explore whether there are any legal or contractual implications, at an appropriate point.”

From Monday, pupils and staff will relocate to the following schools: primaries one, two and three will go to Wallacestone Primary; primaries four, five and six will go to Bantaskin Primary; pupils in primary seven will go to Braes High School; and youngsters in the ASL Timezone and P1BM will go to Carrongrange High and Moray Primary.

Inspections continue at Maddiston Primary School. Pic: Michael Gillen

Today several removal vans from Purdie Worldwide of Blackburn were seen at Maddiston loading up desks, chairs and other equipment to take it to the other schools where pupils will be located. This work will carry on over the weekend.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: ““The decision to close Maddiston Primary School follows a thorough structural assessment of the building following recent storm damage to the roof.

“Initially, mitigation measures were put in place to allow the school to remain operational. However, as investigations by engineers continued, additional concerns about the condition of the building’s stonework became apparent.

“There was no cause to believe these defects were in existence prior to discovery until the detailed engineering work was carried out.

“As soon as we became aware of the extent of repairs required and the level of work involved, the decision was made to close the school immediately.

“The extent of safety measures required (fencing, removal of outdoor spaces, construction traffic, etc) so that repair works can be carried out are significant and cannot be conducted without major impact to the operation of the school."

They added that the safety of pupils, staff, and visitors remains our top priority with the arrangements put in place to ensure that all pupils can continue their education at alternative schools.

The spokesperson said: “This is a major logistical piece of work that staff across all the schools involved have worked tirelessly over the past 48 hours to prepare for and to ensure pupils are in the best learning environment for the coming months.

“Many practical arrangements are being put in place for issues such as free transport, catering, class learning, ICT and pastoral support – all of which will be transferred to the nearby schools or brought in if required.

“Schools will work together to timetable the available resources, so that all pupils receive continuity in their learning and have access to all of the required resources.

“We are confident that we can deliver a full learning experience for pupils throughout this period and that pupils will not be disadvantaged by the temporary change of circumstances.

“Further investigatory work is taking place at the school as well as extensive record checking to get a better assessment as to the background to this situation."

Further information for parents and carers can be found on the council’s website

The First 4 Kids after school club in Maddiston is relocating to a portable unit next to the new Glendevon Early Years Service, which is next to the primary school.

Emails are being sent to parents with more information about picking up from school buses.