Larbert gardeners fail to get planning permission from Falkirk Council for allotments

Gardeners have had their hopes for allotments to be set up in their community kicked into the long grass.

Larbert Villages Allotment Association (LVAA) has spent several years making plans and looking for suitable growing sites.

Set up in the summer of 2020, one of its main objectives is to support growing for all and “contribute to sustainable development in the Falkirk area through local food production and community education”.

Members had hoped to obtain planning permission for allotments and community gardens at North Broomage Park in Larbert.

The park had been designated as a potential growing space by Falkirk Council and there was goodwill in the local community for a change of use for part of the site.

Local councillors and the food banks in the area were also supportive of the plans.

As with other sites marked as potential growing space by the council, there had been no real attempt to assess the potential planning issues associated with the site by the council itself.

LVAA had alreadyenquired about Stewartfield Park, itself designated as potential growing space, but both the council’s education and housing services vetoed the use of the park as growing space.

However, with North Broomage Park it was the issue of a live water main and SportScotland’s objection to loss of recreational space which caused the main problem in a change of use application that cost the LVAA £2500 to submit.

Previously North Broomage had a football pitch, and SportScotland, invoking recent legislation designed to protect recreational space, objected to any development that might prevent future use as a football pitch.

Challenged by Michael Matheson MSP, the council has simply referred the Allotment Association back to the local growing plan – which was used to identify North Broomage and Stewartfield Park in the first place.

The association’s members believe that any green space on the plan which had previously hosted sports facilities will be ruled as unsuitable for local growing, such as McLaren Park in Stenhousemuir.

Chair of the Association David Robertson said: “Falkirk Council do have a duty to support allotment development where there is a demonstrable need for it. That need does exist, and many people are keen to have a plot of land both for their own wellbeing and pleasure and to support local food security and improve biodiversity.

"LVAA are pleased to have the support of Councillors Jim Flynn, Gary Bouse, Bryan Deakin and Laura Murtagh and local MSP’s Michael Matheson and Gillian Mackay.

"There is sympathy for a resource-deficient Falkirk Council, less so for the lack of coordinated action in its food growing strategy. Hopefully, by working with the local community a solution will be found soon to the lack of drive in support of local food growing in the Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Carronshore areas.”

He added LVAA were grateful to the Community Lottery Fund for the £2500 used to pursue the unsuccessful change-of-use planning application at North Broomage Park.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We manage a waiting list for allotments and act when the list exceeds half of the available 76 plots. Currently, there are 39 people on the list, with the longest wait just over a year, well within the five-year limit.

"There seems to be some misunderstanding about the sites in the Community Food Growing Strategy. These are potential spaces for community growing, but being listed does not guarantee planning approval.

"The strategy is a guide for communities, and due to limited resources, we couldn’t fully assess planning issues for each site.

"Regarding the planning application, we understand the group’s disappointment, but the proposal faced challenges from the start, as outlined in pre-application discussions.

"We remain committed to supporting community growing as resources permit.”