Councillors have united in calls for more funding for Edinburgh Leisure to avoid a “worst case scenario” amid a £3.6 million funding shortfall.

Political leaders say more cash for the council-owned company will be a “key priority” when they meet to agree the budget next month.

It comes after a presentation entitled “venue closures” presented to the company’s board – and shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service – showed eight venues listed as part of ‘2024/25 financial planning’ – which would save the organisation just under £2m.

On the list was: outdoor pitches and pitch venues at Niddire’s Jack Kane Sports Centre, Meggetland Sports Complex and Saughton Sports Complex; Portobello Swim Centre; Kirkliston Leisure Centre; Leisure facilities at Wester Hailes High School; Gracemount Leisure Centre; and Glenogle Swim Centre, Stockbridge. In total 160 staff members are currently employed across the eight facilities.

Kirkliston Leisure Centre was among the eight on the list.

A council source said the situation had become “so grave” that bosses had “identified eight sites they would close and hand the keys back to Edinburgh Council”.

The list comes from a 2024/25 Financial Planning presentation to the Edinburgh Leisure board. The slide from which the eight venues were taken is headed ‘venue closures’ with the sub-heading ‘review of bottom line position and consideration of lifecycle requirements to inform withdrawal of services’.

However, in an email sent to staff last week, Edinburgh Leisure's chief executive June Peebles wanted to clarify that the list was merely for illustration.

She said: “The list of venues was put together for a board presentation to illustrate the magnitude of the financial challenges the organisation is facing in 2024/25 and not for decision making purposes.

“The information was prepared to emphasise significant venue closures would not address the estimated funding gap.”

However, Ms Peebles admitted that the financial constraints facing the board in 2024/25 are “significant”.

She added: “Inflation continues to affect our cost base and we have estimated a £750,000 increase in energy costs; meaning our gas and electricity costs in 2024/25 will be £2.75 million higher than pre pandemic levels.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to continue supporting the health and well-being of the city, keep all our venues open and work towards paying the Real Living Wage.

“We identified in a report which went to the policy and sustainability committee last week that if we closed six venues it would realise £1 million, but it was very much illustrative and worst case scenario planning.

“But even at the committee councillors raised the matter of the ensuing costs if venues were transferred back to the council who would then have to pay rates etc.”