Kirkliston Leisure Centre saved from bulldozers as officials told to think again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new high school for Kirkliston is needed to cope with hundreds of new homes being built in the area.

Officials had recommended the authority press on with the controversial project despite local objections, however a knife-edge vote in the City Chambers – which was rerun after an initial miscount – has now seen it put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The option to extend Queensferry High, alongside a slew of other ideas, were previously rejected in consultations, leaving the site of the village’s leisure centre as the proposed location.

Plans to bulldoze Kirkliston Leisure Centre to make way for a school have been halted after councillors called for alternative sites on greenbelt land to be explored. (Pic: Google)

But raising concerns over the site being too small, the impact on local traffic and the school’s single feeder status, nearly two thirds of Kirkliston residents who responded to the latest survey opposed the plan.

Local councillor Kevin Lang told councillors last Thursday there was “at least one land owner” who was open to discussing selling nearby land “for the sole purpose of a new high school”.

He said: “We think that needs to be explored and pursued. There are significant planning issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the land around Kirkliston is designated greenbelt – it’s why we wrote to the Scottish Government to ask for a change to national planning framework so schools were included on the list of essential infrastructure which can be built on greenbelt land.

“The minister made no firm commitment to change the framework but said it’s a matter for the council.”

Officials had recommended the authority press on with the controversial project to bulldoze the leisure centre – despite local objections.

However, a knife-edge vote in the City Chambers last Thursday – which was rerun after an initial miscount – has now seen it put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Kevin Lang’s Liberal Democrat group tabled an amendment not to proceed with officers’ recommendations.

Instead, they called for a report to be brought forward detailing the potential cost of building on protected greenbelt sites previously mooted and the implications of submitting a pre-planning application.

Going up against a move by the Labour administration to agree the school “could be established on the site of the existing Kirkliston Leisure Centre” while continuing to explore other options, councillors were told the Labour amendment narrowly passed by 29 votes to 28.

However, shortly after it emerged council clerks had incorrectly tallied the votes cast. A recount by roll call saw proposals tied 29 to 29, with the casting vote falling to Lord Provost Robert Aldridge – who backed his fellow Lib Dem councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Tim Pogson said: “We should consider other sites that would allow for a bigger school and that would help with better educational outcomes and deal with any further and much needed housebuilding growth. It should certainly not be discouraged at this stage.”

The decision comes just a few weeks after it was revealed the leisure centre had appeared on a ‘worst case scenario’ list presented to Edinburgh Leisure's board.