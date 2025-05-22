Kelpies Live: Licence granted for open-air concerts including Jess Glynne at Falkirk's Helix Park

Jess Glynne will be playing at the Helix Parkin June. Pic:Marcin Jedrysiak

Falkirk’s Helix Park is all set to host some big names in music as part of its Kelpies Live events, as a licence was granted for two open-air concerts in June.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board had no hesitation in approving the application for when UB40 featuring Ali Campbell play on Friday, June 13 and Jess Glynne headlines on Saturday, June 14.

The concerts on the park’s Great Lawn – a few minutes walk from the iconic sculptures – are being organised by xfire live events, while the bars will be run by Innis & Gunn, who have experience of organising bars for events including the Royal Highland Show and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The board’s policy is now that it will consider all applications for events that will have more than 1000 attending.

After seeing the alcohol management plan, members agreed to grant the licence which will see the bars stop serving at 10pm.

Ticket-holders have been advised that a Challenge 25 policy will be enforced and those attending are strongly recommend to bring ID if they wish to buy an alcoholic drink.

No-one will be allowed to enter the premises with alcohol or any other liquids and entry searches will be in operation.

Parking, which must be booked in advance, will be at Falkirk Stadium and a free shuttle bus service will operate between there and the park for customers with mobility issues.

The licensing board’s depute convener, Councillor Bryan Deakin, said he felt the event “would be really good for Falkirk”.

While the board unanimously agreed the application, Councillor Robert Spears said he had “serious concerns” about the fact that the event is taking place while there are “major roadworks in the locale”.

“I feel that this event will cause major disruption for traffic in the surrounding areas.”

Police Scotland confirmed there have been discussions with contractors Balfour Beatty and the concerns raised have been “identified and addressed”.