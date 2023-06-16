It was a close call but Fair Day committee is relieved that banners can stay up

However, after crisis talks with a Falkirk Council lighting engineer, only four of the banners had to be taken down for safety reasons.

It was a good outcome and one that came about solely by chance.

Frank explained: “The engineer had been passing through town and was concerned about the weight of the banners on the lampposts.

Most of the banners have been allowed to remain following talks with the lamppost manufacturers!

"They were purchased with money given to us by Falkirk Council but they were slightly larger than planned and it turns out they should have had special brackets in place.

"Luckily, after talks with the lamppost manufacturers, they said 46 out of the 50 would be safe enough this year – although I have to take them down sharpish after Fair Day.

"The engineer and the council worked with us to find a solution and we’re very grateful for that. The engineer had been driving through town by chance and had flagged the issue as a concern.

“We’ve to work with them next year to make sure a similar situation doesn’t arise; it’s a case of getting stronger brackets to secure them to the lampposts.”

Four banners have had to be taken down – three on Stewart Avenue which were too small to carry the load and one on Green Road which has a security camera attached to monitor Douglas Park.

Averting banner disasters was not the only good news the Fair Committee received this week.

Community events, such as Fair Day, will no longer be charged for traffic management.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive agreed unanimously on Tuesday that events which are not being held for profit should not have to foot the bill for such things as closing a road, suspending parking or putting in place traffic control measures.

Local councillors Ann Ritchie and Stacey Devine had raised the issue on behalf of residents and members of the Bo’ness Fair committee – who were outraged when it came to light that events such as Orange walks and Independence marches did not have to pay ... while community groups did.

Fair committee chairman Frank McGarry said: “I’d like to thank Stacey and Ann for the work they have both invested into a policy change that will see Falkirk Council cover the costs of road closures and traffic management, not only for this Fair Day but for future events.

"The reduction to our expenses of almost £4000 is very welcome.”

As for preparations for the best day of the year on June 30, everything is also falling nicely into place.