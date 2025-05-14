'If you want improvements, you have to pay for it' warns Falkirk schools boss

Extra funding to help close the attainment gap between the most and least deprived pupils in Falkirk is ‘vital’ to schools, the council’s director of education has said.

This year, Falkirk Council has been allocated £1.3 million of Scottish Government funding that is being targeted to reduce the poverty related attainment gap.

Known as the Strategic Equity Fund (SEF), this pot of money has substantially increased over the past three years – from £300,000 to £900,000 last year.

It’s all part of the government’s bid to address the fact that children from deprived areas are much less likely to leave school with the sort of qualifications that would take them into a well-paying job.

The additional funding has helped with inclusion for the district's poorest pupils. Pic: Getty Images

Falkirk’s director of education, Jon Reid, says the Scottish Government money is so important that it should be regarded as core funding.

He told the meeting that closing the poverty related attainment gap is a vital ambition as there is strong evidence that getting qualifications is linked to higher earnings in later life.

“Ultimately, its about lifetime earnings and the impact that has on the individual’s life and their family’s lives,” he said.

“There is a real moral drive to do it – to lift young people out of the situation they are in and try and offer them something better for their life.”

Jon Reid is Falkirk Council's director of education. Pic: Falkirk Council

The work is long-term and the real impact won’t be measurable until the pupils who benefit are old enough to sit exams.

But one of the areas that is already seeing positive change is attendance.

The funding has allowed a new team of support workers to be established, who work with pupils, their families and schools to break down any barriers that might be stopping them going to school.

The inclusion support team works with pupils who have less than 85 per cent attendance – most often pupils from poorer backgrounds, the statistics clearly show.

But education support officer Gayle Martin Brown says that positive changes are already being seen.

“The team has only been in place for five months but we have made some great inroads there,” she said.

“What we see when there is persistent non-attendance, it’s not a quick fix and it’s not necessarily about the pupil not wanting to come to school. Most often, it’s quite complex welfare issues at home.

“Our team then go in, work with families, understand the root cause of why they are not attending.

“We know that sometimes non-attendance is caused by poverty within a household and they feel they can’t afford to send their child, or mental health is decreasing because of poverty.”

The support is not designed to be long-term but the inclusion support workers help build trust between the pupils, families and the school to reset the relationship.

They also reach out to other services where needed, including the NHS, Falkirk’s mental association FDAMH, and welfare benefits advisers.

Ms Martin Brown said: “They are a really skilled team and they can improve outcomes for young people, but also they can take the strain away from schools.

“Time and time again, schools are expected to be more than just an education service and where other services have less and less capacity, schools are the only constant who see that child on a day to day basis.”

The new team includes one member of staff who is working in early years.

Ms Martin Brown explained: “That’s about prevention. Before they get to the stage of being S3 and poor attenders – which is really difficult to turn round – can we look at referrals from the age of three?”

While the success of the work will not be known immediately – until results start to come through from pupils sitting exams – one of the changes they hope to see is a reduction in the number of pupils who leave after S4 with no qualifications.

The intention is to offer a wider range of qualifications – including HNCs and Foundation Apprenticeships – which pupils can study for without having to leave school and all the support that it provides.

“We are trying to open the door on as many opportunities as possible,” said Jill Pringle, Falkirk’s head of education.

Councillor Claire Aitken, elected last October, said that as a new councillor she had been really impressed by the work the schools are doing to support families in poverty.

“Up until I started doing this I had no idea about the work that goes into the schools in dealing with kids who come from poverty and I think it’s absolutely fantastic what you are doing,” she said.

But while the funding is very welcome – and will continue until 2027 – the education team are aware that it is not guaranteed beyond that, when a new Scottish Government will be elected.

But Mr Reid says the work is so vital to schools that the money, which was classed as additional funding, should be regarded as ‘core’.

He told the meeting: “A lot of the things we are talking about today – improvements in outcomes across a whole range of measures – all of that takes skilled intervention and skilled programmes.

“And if you want that to happen then you have to pay for it.

“If the funding were to stop, I don’t think we’d be sitting here today having this conversation about the improvement in outcomes.

“And that’s about individual young people because behind all these statistics, there are families and young people whose life chances would be affected in a negative way.”